Sanders wins delegate-rich California, NBC News projects

NBC News projected on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the Democratic primary in California, the state with the largest amount of Super Tuesday delegates.

With 88 percent of the vote in, the Vermont lawmaker leads with 34.3 percent of the vote. Former vice president Joe Biden is in second place with 27.6 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg are in third and fourth place, respectively, with 13.3 percent and 12.9 percent. Both Warren and Bloomberg have dropped out of the race.

California has 415 delegates at stake. Currently, Sanders picked up 202 delegates from the state to Biden's 148, according to NBC News.

Sanders poured considerable resources in California and was leading in polling there leading into Super Tuesday. But, despite winning the night's biggest prize, Sanders did not end Super Tuesday with the most delegates after 14 states and one territory held nominating contests for the Democratic Party's candidate for president. More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — were at play, more than on any other day in the primary season.

Biden racked up victories in the South, winning the primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. He also won in Minnesota and Massachusetts, and is the apparent winner in Maine, according to an NBC News projection — ending the night with the most delegates.

Overall, Biden is leading the two-man field with 848 delegates. Sanders has 695.

Although California did not put Sanders in the lead, NBC News exit polls showed Sanders won 54 percent of voters under age 45, 49 percent of Latinos, 41 percent of liberals and 44 percent of independent-leaning voters. He also led all candidates among men, women, white and nonwhite voters.