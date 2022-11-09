Sanderson High School teacher arrested for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

A teacher at Sanderson High School in Raleigh has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Knightdale police arrested Eric Kyle Belk, 37, for 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to warrants obtained by ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

In North Carolina, second-degree exploitation of a minor includes creation and distribution of child pornography.

Court records show that Belk is accused of distributing, receiving or exchanging pornographic material containing children as young as 7 years old.

Belk, of Knightdale, has been a teacher at Sanderson High School since 2014. The school’s website says he teaches science.

He was suspended from the school after his arrest, according to an email to parents from interim Principal Kevin L. Hill.

“We have been informed by law enforcement that the incident under investigation does not appear to involve any of our students and it did not occur at our school,” Hill said.

ABC11 reports that Belk make his first appearance in court on Wednesday and is being held at Wake County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Reporter T. Keung Hui contributed to this report.