As Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) hits AU$2.6b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Last week, Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 3.4% last week, resulting in a AU$84m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$176k purchase is now worth US$210k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sandfire Resources

The Independent Non-Executive Director Sally Langer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.27 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$5.86. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Sandfire Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Sandfire Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Sandfire Resources insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about AU$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Sandfire Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sandfire Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Sandfire Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sandfire Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sandfire Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

