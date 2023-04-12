Sandford Parks Lido applies for solar power to fight closure

Sandford Parks Lido is a Grade II-listed site in Cheltenham

Owners of an historic lido are looking to install solar panels to save it from closure as energy costs soar.

Bosses at Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham have applied to install panels on the Grade II listed pool's plant room.

Assistant manager Joe Berry said their installation would help them save about £5,000 a year.

He said the panels were the cheapest part of a larger plan to move towards green energy and keep the site open.

If the panels do not get approved, Mr Berry said, the lido would struggle to stay open after its electricity contract expires in September.

"[Saving £5,000 a year] might not sound like much but it is the start of our journey, so every little helps," Mr Berry said.

Assistant Manager Joe Berry said installing the panels was the first step in a larger project for the lido to be run entirely on green energy

"We see lots of businesses in all sectors also struggling to pay for their electric bills.

"Solar panels are probably one of the easier things to do.

"But if we just put these panels on and nothing else it wouldn't be enough.

"We are looking at much larger projects of putting solar car ports in our car park and installing air source heat pumps."

'Important heritage asset'

Councillor Max Wilkinson, Cheltenham Borough Liberal Democrat, said the lido was "one of Cheltenham's important heritage assets".

"Swimming pools are under huge pressure to find a way to pay their energy bills, just like the wider leisure sector, because of the government's failed energy policies," he said.

"I'm pleased to be supporting the Lido trust's first planning application for renewable energy."

The council is expected to consider the proposals by 18 May.

