Sandhills Global’s Q2 Market Update Offers Actionable Insights for the Construction, Agriculture & Commercial Trucking Industries

LINCOLN, Neb., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global announces its newest quarterly market data update, which includes forward-looking insights based on the company's Sandhills Used Price Index, a principal gauge of the average estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries. The Q2 2020 update and subscriptions to all market data reports are available through Sandhills.

Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry. Buyers and sellers can use this market information to maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

The U.S. commercial trucking market continued its free fall throughout Q2, highlighted by a 15.72% year-over-year decline in used sleeper and day cab truck values.

The 1.91% YOY uptick in the U.S. farm equipment market, which includes 100-horsepower or greater tractors, combines, and planters, shows a slight improvement in values for machines in the ag industry.

Heavy duty construction equipment values took a hit during Q2, dropping 6.03% YOY.

With billions of dollars in used equipment, trucks, and trailers sold annually across its retail, auction, and wholesale platforms, Sandhills is in an ideal position to monitor and analyze trends across multiple industries worldwide. The used inventory on TractorHouse.com, AuctionTime.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and Sandhills' other industry-leading websites and trade publications provide an enormous share of the data that Sandhills tracks for its analysis and reporting. Along with this data, Sandhills examines the market to discover the forces behind high-level inventory and average price trends in each industry.

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

