SanDisk 128GB microSD cards are down to the lowest price of 2019

The SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is the single best-selling microSD card on all of Amazon. And right now, it’s down to its lowest price of 2019. Every size SanDisk Ultra microSD card is on sale right now in fact, from 32GB cards for $7.38 all the way up to 400GB cards for an all-time low of $56. The 128GB size will be the most popular option though, so grab one or two now before the price jumps back up.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof (Card only)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

