SanDisk 200GB microSD cards are down to $25 and you’re nuts if you don’t get one

Amazon is running a fantastic Gold Box deal today that offers rock bottom pricing on all sorts of PCs and PC accessories. You’ll find everything from laptops and external hard drives to SSDs, RAM chips, and more. You can shop the entire sale right here on Amazon’s site, but there’s one deal in particular that we wanted to highlight on Tuesday. The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I Card is somehow all the way down to just $25 right now, which is an absolutely insane price for a card with so much capacity. In fact, you’d have to be nuts to pass up this deal, which is only available until the end of the day today.

Here’s more info from the product page:

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof (Card only). Operating temperature- -13ºF to 185ºF (-25ºC to 85ºC).Storage temperature- -40ºF to 185ºF (-40ºC to 85ºC)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

