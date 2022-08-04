What The Sandman Star Tom Sturridge STOLE From Set!

The Daily Beast

NBCSeth Meyers returned to Late Night this Wednesday after taking a week off to recover from his second bout of COVID. And while he couldn’t cover everything he missed while he was away, he was not going to let the opportunity go by to make some brutal jokes about a photo of Donald Trump looking a little worse for wear during his recent Saudi-sponsored golf tournament.In the middle of an unrelated bit about Trump’s double “ERIC” endorsement in Missouri’s GOP Senate primary, Meyers noted that bot