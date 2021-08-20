Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Has Announced A Dividend Of AU$0.028

The board of Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of November, with investors receiving AU$0.028 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Sandon Capital Investments Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Sandon Capital Investments was paying out 206% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 4.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 251%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Sandon Capital Investments' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from AU$0.04 in 2015 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.052. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Sandon Capital Investments' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Sandon Capital Investments' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Sandon Capital Investments make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sandon Capital Investments (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

