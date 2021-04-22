Sandonato will keep county post

Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·3 min read

Apr. 22—LOCKPORT — Niagara County officials have confirmed that Vincent Sadonato will keep his six-figure job as an assistant Niagara County Public Defender despite his criminal conviction for impaired driving.

In response to a Gazette inquiry, Niagara County Human Resources Director Peter Lopes said in a statement, "There is no change in the employment status of Vincent Sandonato. He continues to (be) employed by Niagara County as First Assistant Public Defender."

The statement was released Wednesday afternoon by County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler.

Sandonato, 34, pleaded guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane on Feb. 16 to a single count of diving while ability impaired by alcohol in a plea deal with Erie County prosecutors. The deal and the plea were first made public on Monday by the Gazette.

Keane fined Sandonato $300, assessed a mandatory $255 state surcharge and suspended his driver's license for 90 days. Sandonato's driving privileges should be restored in four weeks.

The former Niagara County legislator and former Niagara County Community College trustee had been scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing in his case on Tuesday. There was no explanation for why the matter was resolved nine weeks earlier, in February, without any public notice.

Sandonato had originally faced a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Had he been convicted on that charge, he could have faced up to one year in jail.

After Sandonato's arrest, his case was transferred to Buffalo City Court because all of Niagara Falls' City Court judges recused themselves from the matter. The Niagara County District Attorney's Office also recused itself, leading to the appointment of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's office as a special prosecutor.

The decision to allow Sandonato to remain in his county post brought sharp criticism from Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso.

"How's he doing his job? Who's driving him to court?" Virtuoso asked. "And why all the secrecy (surrounding the plea)?"

The Falls legislator called for Sandonato to leave the Public Defender's Office.

"He should step down," Virtuoso said. "And if he doesn't step down, he should be fired."

Sandonato, was appointed by the Niagara County Legislature in early 2020 to a newly created post as a full-time assistant public defender in the Niagara County Public Defenders Office.

After his arrest, county administrators said, "a review of the arrest" had led to a decision that Sandonato would "continue on as the assistant county public defender." Schuler, the county spokesman, had previously indicated, in response to questions about Sandonato's continued employment, "In looking at any employee, the guide (for taking action) is, does (the arrest) impact their ability to do their job?"

New York State Police assigned to the Lewiston Road barracks, said they stopped a vehicle being driven by Sandonato at 9:28 p.m. on June 23, 2020. Sandonato was reported to be traveling southbound on Military Road (NY Route 265) at 102nd Street at the time he was stopped.

A spokesperson for Flynn's office said troopers indicated that Sandonato was stopped "for failure to maintain the vehicle in the southbound lane." The troopers also said they "observed signs of alcohol intoxication."

Recommended Stories

  • Why some Black residents in Sarasota oppose proposed lynching memorial

    Until recently, Sarasota seemed ready to publicly acknowledge historical racial lynchings in the area with a memorial to the victims.The big picture: A number of progressive leaders and groups have been working for years to research and acknowledge local lynchings with aid from the Equal Justice Initiative, which promised to provide a marker to both memorialize those lost and educate present and future generations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe nonprofit EJI established the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., to commemorate the thousands of people lynched in the South from 1877 to 1950.But now "scores" of residents are urging city leaders to block the project, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. And the opposition comes from Black residents in Newtown.What they're saying: "This is like a stick of dynamite waiting for somebody to put a match to it," said Sarasota’s Living Hope Worship Center pastor Ruby Robinson. "We are supposed to forgive our ancestors for what happened back then. We don’t need to drag this up now and leave it in our children’s face for the rest of their lives."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'A Horrendous Tragedy': The Chaotic Moments Before a Police Shooting in Columbus

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was Valentine’s Day when Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, moved into the foster home where her younger sister had lived for more than a year. The girls were close, and would dance and make TikTok videos together, while Bryant nurtured a constant hope: to one day live again with her biological mother. “That’s all she said, was, ‘I want to be with my mom,’” said Angela Moore, who said she provided foster care for Bryant and her sister on a quiet block on the southeastern edge of Columbus, Ohio. Those dreams were cut short after a Columbus police officer fatally shot Bryant on Tuesday afternoon, just moments after arriving at a chaotic disturbance outside her foster home. Body-camera footage released by the Columbus police appears to show Bryant holding a knife as she lunges toward another person a moment before she is shot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Her death fanned new waves of sorrow, anger and protest Wednesday over yet another police killing. And its timing — just minutes before a jury in Minneapolis convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd — was a grim reminder of an unceasing tally of killings by the police. As the White House on Wednesday described Bryant’s death as “tragic,” law enforcement authorities in Columbus pleaded for patience from the community as they released 911 calls and new body-camera videos showing the frenzied moments surrounding her shooting. Michael Woods, the interim chief of the Columbus Division of Police, identified the officer who shot Bryant as Nicholas Reardon, and said he had been on the force since December 2019. “Under any circumstance, that is a horrendous tragedy,” Ned Pettus Jr., the city’s public safety director, said during a news conference Wednesday. “But the video shows there is more to this. It requires us to pause, take a close look at the sequence of events, and though it’s not easy, wait for the facts as is determined by an independent investigation.” Pettus said a third-party investigation being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would need to answer key questions, including what information Reardon had, what he saw at the scene, and what would have happened if he “had taken no action at all.” The first 911 call that brought the police to the house came at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday. It is a cacophony of screaming. The caller, who sounds like a younger woman, says that someone was “trying to stab us” and had “put hands” on the caller’s grandmother. The dispatcher asks again and again whether the caller has seen any weapons. “We need a police officer here now,” the caller responds. That person’s identity was unclear Wednesday. A second 911 call came in minutes later, but the caller hung up because the police had already arrived. Unlike the agonizingly slow video showing Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, in which he calls out that he cannot breathe as Chauvin kneels on his neck, footage released by the Columbus police shows that Bryant’s killing unfolded in seconds. Officers were dispatched to the home on Legion Lane at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday and arrived at 4:44, according to the Columbus police. As Reardon got out of his vehicle, he encountered seven people outside a two-story brick home and asked, “What’s going on?” Yelling could be heard in the background. An unidentified girl appeared to fall to the grass after being attacked by Bryant and then kicked by an unidentified man. The video footage then showed Bryant, who was holding a knife, appearing to lunge toward a person dressed in pink who was pinned against a car parked in the driveway. “Hey! Hey!” Reardon said as he pulled his gun. “Get down! Get down!” He fired four quick shots, and Bryant dropped to the ground at the edge of the driveway. A witness yelled, “Why did you shoot her?” The officer responded, “She came at her with a knife,” apparently referring to Bryant and the person dressed in pink. Woods said Columbus officers were allowed to use deadly force to protect somebody who was in danger of being killed by another person. A Taser, he said, is generally reserved for situations where there is no immediate threat of death. Officers are not required to call out that they are about to fire their weapon, he added, though they try to if there is time. “It’s a tragedy,” Woods said. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s a 16-year-old girl.” Two experts who reviewed the body camera footage said that in this case, the officer’s use of force appeared at first glance to be justified. Geoffrey P. Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina, said investigators would look at whether the officer believed that there was an imminent threat to the life of the other woman. If there was an immediate threat, investigators will look at whether the officer could have resorted to other methods of control, he said. Alpert said that based on his own review, Bryant did appear to pose a threat to the life of the other woman. “Were there other options? Not if she was about to stab that woman,” Alpert said, adding that a Taser could take too long to deploy, and that the less-than-lethal weapons are not 100% reliable. “He’s protecting her life, not his own,” he said. “What if it didn’t work and she ended up killing this woman?” Still, Bryant’s family and activists across Columbus questioned why the officer shot Bryant. “I don’t know why he shot her,” Moore, Bryant’s foster parent, said. “I don’t know why he didn’t Tase her, why they didn’t try to break it up.” She added, “At the end of the day, it wasn’t worth all this.” Tensions over police shootings of Black people were already raw around Columbus. In early December, Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot to death at the entrance of his home by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy who had been searching for someone else. Two weeks later, Andre Hill was shot by a Columbus police officer who was later charged with felony murder. Moore said that she was at work during the shooting, but that she believed the fight began over an argument about housekeeping. She said one of her former foster children had visited the home Tuesday and criticized Bryant and her sister for having messy bedrooms. “That’s where the problem came,” Moore said. “I didn’t know they had called the police.” Moore said that Bryant had moved into her home Feb. 14, and that she was one of three foster children living there, including her sister. Bryant’s family expressed dismay and outrage at her death, and described Bryant as sweet and caring. They said she should still be alive. “This could have been de-escalated by the Columbus Police Department,” Don Bryant, a cousin of Bryant’s mother, said. “There are things you can do to avoid pulling out your gun and shooting someone. I question the use of force.” Don Bryant said he did not know how Ma’Khia Bryant had ended up in foster care. But he said that her mother, Paula Bryant, who works as a nursing assistant in Columbus, had been working toward a reunion. “Paula was working extremely hard to get Ma’Khia back into her home, working to do everything right,” Don Bryant said. Ma’Khia Bryant had been enrolled at Independence High School in Columbus in February. Jacqueline Bryant, a spokesperson for Columbus City Schools who is not related, said her teachers reported that in the short time Ma’Khia Bryant was there, she was “very respectful, attended school each day, and was eager to learn.” On Legion Lane, where a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals was growing Wednesday, neighbors were still stunned. Chris Mitchell, 31, who was visiting from another city, was playing with his two children in a nearby backyard when he heard “very loud arguing” followed by gunshots about two minutes later. “I came out and saw a young lady on the ground,” Mitchell said. Israel Reales, 19, said his mother, Nahomi, was unloading groceries from her car when she heard gunshots. She went outside and saw people with their hands up. She relayed the story through her son, who interpreted. “The police need a lot more training,” Reales said. “The way it was handled wasn’t proper.” Activists who spent Tuesday demonstrating at the scene of the shooting marched late Wednesday afternoon to Police Headquarters, and said they planned to demand answers and accountability. “They didn’t de-escalate the situation,” said DeJuan Sharp, an organizer with a local Black Lives Matter group called the Downtownerz. “I don’t know why the gun was the first thing for him to use.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • ‘Today We Are Able to Breathe Again’

    Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/GettyMINNEAPOLIS—Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd for more than nine minutes in an arrest that spurred a worldwide reckoning on race, has been convicted of murder.After about 10 hours of deliberations, jurors in Hennepin County court found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the unarmed Black man’s death after the May 25, 2020, arrest, in which the former officer was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he cried out for help. The 12 jurors, who were sequestered and deliberated at a nearby hotel, did not have any questions for the court.“I would not call today’s verdict justice... because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday. “George Floyd mattered because he was a human being.”As Judge Peter Cahill read the guilty verdict, Chauvin remained unemotional, staring at the judge from the defense table with a blue mask covering most of his face. Chauvin’s attorney reportedly tried to talk his client, but he was “in a daze.” At one point, the ex-officer turned his chair and glanced at Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who was visibly shaking during the hearing. Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing will take place in two months. President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021 The guilty verdict was greeted with an eruption of gleeful cheers outside the Hennepin County Government Center and George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, where dozens had gathered ahead of the monumental announcement. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also cheered the jury’s decision, calling the Floyd family to congratulate them. During his news conference on Tuesday, Biden insisted that “no one should be above the law and today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough.”“It was a murder in full light of day and ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism...a stain on our nation's soul,” Biden said. A throng of people near the Hennepin County courthouse moved into the street while speakers passed a bullhorn, calling for continued justice. Others grilled on the sidewalk in what appeared to be a city-wide celebration. A half dozen law enforcement and National Guard members overlooked the plaza from a balcony in the highly fortified block of downtown Minneapolis.“As a Black woman, I heard the verdict, but for so long we have not been seen or heard,” Rachel Washington, a Minneapolis resident, told The Daily Beast after admitting the guilty verdict still feels “unreal.” “I’m watching the celebration, but it hasn’t sunk in yet...but I feel like Black lives today matter. Justice was served today.”Cherise Brown, of Minneapolis, told The Daily Beast the verdict feels good—but once Chauvin is sentenced “it will be a lot better.” Despite the victory, Brown said she still fears for the safety of her 27-year-old Black son. Alexis Kramer, a Maplewood resident, admitted that the verdict brings mixed feelings because while she believes the jury “chose to do the right thing,” she still wants to see ongoing systemic change.“I believe today is one step forward,” Kramer told The Daily Beast. “I’m just sad that it had to take all the rioting and looting to get them to actually listen.”Celebrations over the guilty verdict also broke out in other cities across the country. Shortly after 6 p.m. there were around 200 people milling around the Barclays Center in New York City, wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and listening to organizers give speeches. Spike Lee showed up on his bike in a purple tie-dye outfit and posed for pictures with kids and activists, and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley gave a quick speech.Blocks away from the Barclays center, news of the verdict was blooming on the streets in a less organized way, with people sticking their heads out of bodegas to talk to their neighbors and chatting animatedly with strangers about the verdict.“With the verdict that came down, we’re okay with it, but we still need more change. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but if we get one [guilty verdict] then we can get more,” said Bishop Lord, 49.“I’m feeling a mix of emotions. I don’t want to be here but I know it’s important to be here. Sure, they convicted the guy, but I’m still upset. I’ve been feeling F’d up ever since I saw that film of George Floyd, this guy kneeling on his neck. I can barely talk right now, but I’m grateful to all of the allies out here tonight,” said Joseph Sellman, a member of Black Lives Matter New York.Floyd’s final pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry, bringing energy to the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed scrutiny of Black deaths at the hands of police. The verdict comes just days after a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, apparently firing her service weapon by accident instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. Wright’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in a city already on edge, with hundreds of residents taking to the streets.“Today we are able to breathe again,” Philonise Floyd said during a press conference after the jury’s decision was announced. Terrence Floyd, another brother, added: “History is here. This is monumental.”WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd’s family, celebrated the verdict, saying it sends a “clear message” to law enforcement across the country.“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America,” Crump said in a statement. “This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement.”Anticipating potential unrest ahead of the verdict, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had declared a peacetime emergency in seven counties in the state. Minnesota National Guard soldiers joined local law enforcement in guarding the courthouse, which was surrounded by a chain-link fence and concrete barriers. Prosecutors Say Floyd Died Because Chauvin’s ‘Heart Was Too Small’ as Case Heads to JuryOver the four-week watershed trial, prosecutors argued Chauvin, 45, “betrayed” his badge on May 25 when he ignored Floyd’s dozens of pleas for help as he knelt on his neck for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds.” Chauvin’s defense insisted the former cop was just doing what any other “reasonable officer” would do during a “dynamic” arrest.“George Floyd didn’t have to die that day; shouldn’t have died that day. But for the fact that the defendant decided not to get up and not to let up, George Floyd died,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told jurors in Hennepin County court during closing arguments on Monday.Schleicher insisted that Chauvin heard Floyd’s pleas for help “but he just didn’t listen” and “chose pride over policing.” Schleicher added that while Floyd repeated he couldn’t breathe 27 times in the first four minutes and 45 seconds of his arrest, all Chauvin did “was mock him,” telling him, “It takes a lot of oxygen to complain.”“He knew better. He just didn’t do better. What [Chauvin] did is not policing. What [Chauvin] did is assault,” the prosecutor added. “That day, his badge wasn’t in the right place. He’s not on trial for who he was. He’s on trial for what he did.”To make that point, prosecutors called several of Chauvin’s former peers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who claimed the ex-cop “absolutely” violated department protocol. Three medical experts also testified that Floyd died of low oxygen from the cop’s actions during the arrest. In the gut-wrenching video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly asking for help, calling out for his mother, and saying he could not breathe.Veteran Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Charged With Second-Degree ManslaughterChauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, offered his own narrative to the jury. With seven of his own witnesses, Nelson argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by several other factors, including carbon-monoxide poisoning or his history of drug use, and not necessarily his client’s forceful knee restraint. At least two law-enforcement officers who also assisted the Minneapolis police department during Floyd’s arrest testified that the crowd that surrounded the officer was “very aggressive”—which may have spooked him.“There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force,” Nelson insisted during his closing argument on Monday. “These are officers doing their jobs in a highly stressful situation. It’s tragic. It’s tragic.”Nelson urged jurors to look at the “totality” of Floyd’s arrest—and not just the nine minutes Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. He also argued that several factors could have contributed to Floyd’s death and that Chauvin was distracted while dealing with the growing anger from bystanders and failed to notice that Floyd had stopped breathing.“Human behavior is unpredictable and nobody knows that better than a police officer. Someone can be compliant one second and fighting the next,” Nelson said. “Officers are human beings capable of making mistakes in highly stressful situations.”Three other officers involved in the arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will now face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Putin vows a 'quick and tough' Russian response for its foes

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russia's security interests, saying Moscow's response will be “quick and tough” and make the culprits bitterly sorry for their action. The warning during Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address came amid a massive Russian military buildup near Ukraine, where cease-fire violations in the seven-year conflict between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces have escalated in recent weeks. “I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia, and we will determine where it is in each specific case,” Putin said.

  • US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

    A senior U.S. official said Wednesday that the Biden administration has laid out examples of the kinds of sanctions on Iran it’s willing to lift in exchange for Iran’s return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The official said the U.S. through intermediaries has presented Iran with three baskets of sanctions: those it’s prepared to lift, those it’s not prepared to lift and those that will require further study to determine if they are in fact appropriate for relief under the nuclear deal. The official declined to specify which sanctions fall into which baskets but said the third group is the most problematic.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.comLate night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloningAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict

  • 'Hell no, don't raise them!': Manchin dismisses GOP-favored gas taxes and user fees to pay for infrastructure

    A GOP-led bloc is assembling an infrastructure proposal ranging from $600 billion to $800 billion, possibly paid for with new charges on drivers.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James deletes tweet telling Ohio police officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.

  • ‘Our buildings are falling apart’: Durham school leaders criticize county as HVAC breaks

    There are 15 public schools in Durham’s district with aging air ventilation systems. Is yours one of them?

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

    In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) as Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams if she could list the specific things she objects to in Georgia's restrictive new voting law. She could. "It's a long list," the Senate Democrats' Twitter account said, helping the exchange go viral on Wednesday. Kennedy and Abrams are both very smart lawyers who graduated at the top of their class at elite universities, MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Wednesday night, setting up the clip. "Is that everything?" Kennedy asked about 90 seconds into Abrams' recitation. "No it is not, no sir," she replied, laughing. We never find out where her list ended, though, because Kennedy finally threw in the towel. "Okay, I get the idea," he said "I get the idea." More stories from theweek.comLate night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloningAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • LeBron James' greatness stems from a freakish, God-given ability that no one else has, according to Dwyane Wade

    Dwyane Wade said that when LeBron James was born, God gave him an abundance of talent and natural ability.

  • The police officer who killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant is a military-trained expert marksman

    Nicholas Reardon was an expert marksman and a member of the Air National Guard. His father once trained recruits to the Columbus Division of Police.