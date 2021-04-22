Sandonato will keep county post

Apr. 22—Niagara County officials have confirmed that Vincent Sandonato will keep his six-figure job as an assistant Niagara County Public Defender despite his criminal conviction for impaired driving.

In response to a Gazette inquiry, Niagara County Human Resources Director Peter Lopes said in a statement, "There is no change in the employment status of Vincent Sandonato. He continues to (be) employed by Niagara County as First Assistant Public Defender."

The statement was released Wednesday afternoon by County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler.

Sandonato, 34, pleaded guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane on Feb. 16 to a single count of diving while ability impaired by alcohol in a plea deal with Erie County prosecutors. The deal and the plea were first made public on Monday by the Gazette.

Keane fined Sandonato $300, assessed a mandatory $255 state surcharge and suspended his driver's license for 90 days. Sandonato's driving privileges should be restored in four weeks.

The former Niagara County legislator and former Niagara County Community College trustee had been scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing in his case on Tuesday. There was no explanation for why the matter was resolved nine weeks earlier, in February, without any public notice.

Sandonato had originally faced a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Had he been convicted on that charge, he could have faced up to one year in jail.

After Sandonato's arrest, his case was transferred to Buffalo City Court because all of Niagara Falls' City Court judges recused themselves from the matter. The Niagara County District Attorney's Office also recused itself, leading to the appointment of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's office as a special prosecutor.

The decision to allow Sandonato to remain in his county post brought sharp criticism from Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso.

Story continues

"How's he doing his job? Who's driving him to court?" Virtuoso asked. "And why all the secrecy (surrounding the plea)?"

The Falls legislator called for Sandonato to leave the Public Defender's Office.

"He should step down," Virtuoso said. "And if he doesn't step down, he should be fired."

Sandonato, was appointed by the Niagara County Legislature in early 2020 to a newly created post as a full-time assistant public defender in the Niagara County Public Defenders Office.

After his arrest, county administrators said, "a review of the arrest" had led to a decision that Sandonato would "continue on as the assistant county public defender." Schuler, the county spokesman, had previously indicated, in response to questions about Sandonato's continued employment, "In looking at any employee, the guide (for taking action) is, does (the arrest) impact their ability to do their job?"

New York State Police assigned to the Lewiston Road barracks, said they stopped a vehicle being driven by Sandonato at 9:28 p.m. on June 23, 2020. Sandonato was reported to be traveling southbound on Military Road (NY Route 265) at 102nd Street at the time he was stopped.

A spokesperson for Flynn's office said troopers indicated that Sandonato was stopped "for failure to maintain the vehicle in the southbound lane." The troopers also said they "observed signs of alcohol intoxication."