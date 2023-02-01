Sandpoint man accused of killing his 80-year-old father

Jan. 31—A 26-year-old Sandpoint man is accused of killing his father.

Evan J. Owens was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after Sandpoint police officers found John Owens, 80, dead during a welfare check Sunday, according to a city news release.

Family members were concerned after receiving a call from John Owens stating his son, Evan Owens, was getting moody, city officials said. John Owens told his family he did not feel safe at home and was going to stay at a hotel for the weekend, according to the city. Family members were unable to reach John or Evan Owens by phone following the initial call.

While outside the home at 1905 Browning Way, they called John Owens' cell phone and could hear it ringing inside, the release said.

Officers found John Owens dead in an upstairs room. The cause of death appeared to be suspicious, officials said.

Idaho State Police located Evan Owens, who was cooperative, and spoke with detectives.

Evan Owens' bond was set at $5 million, the release said. He was listed in the Bonner County Jail Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but results weren't immediately available Tuesday.