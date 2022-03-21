Sandra Bullock says she couldn't fully process splitting from Jesse James due to infidelity because of her newborn

Sandra Bullock at a screening of "The Lost City" in New York on March 14. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Sandra Bullock recalled that she was worried that her divorce from Jesse James would affect her son.

Bullock filed for divorce in 2010 shortly after adopting a child, Louis.

The actress told CBS that she couldn't fully process her grief from the split to protect Louis.

Sandra Bullock said on CBS's "Sunday Morning" that the first year of raising her son, Louis, was difficult, especially after splitting from Jesse James because of his infidelity.

Bullock and James, a former reality star who married Bullock in 2005 after two years of dating, filed for divorce in 2010 after multiple women came forward to say that James had relationships with them while he was with Bullock.

At the time, Bullock had just won her first Academy Award, for "The Blind Side," and had adopted a child, Louis — but those successes were overshadowed by the public split.

In the interview with CBS ahead of the release of her latest movie, "The Lost City," Bullock said she'd been worried about how the infidelity scandal and her subsequent split from James might affect her son.

"I mean, so much had happened," Bullock, 57, said. "How do you process grief and not hurt your child in the process? It's a newborn. They take on everything that you're feeling. So my obligation was to him and not tainting the first year of his life with my grief."

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock in March 2010. Billy Farrell / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Since splitting with James, Bullock has been in a long-term relationship with the photographer Bryan Randall. She also adopted a second child, Laila, in 2015.

During the wide-ranging interview, Bullock also spoke about the hardships of being a mother of two Black children.

"I have a level of defense that millions of mothers have that aren't white," she said. "I have an understanding of how scary it is, and I just get really emotional because I think of hundreds of years of women who've never been able to relax into motherhood — they've never been able to relax."

Story continues

Bullock said last year on "Red Table Talk" that she was very protective of her children and that she'd been "schooling" Louis about racial discrimination since he was 6 years old.

"I let him process it," she said. "He knows how the world works. He knows how cruel it is. He knows how unfair it is, and now Laila is knowing it."

Bullock stars in "The Lost City," out in theaters this week.

Read the original article on Insider