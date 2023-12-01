Sandra Day O'Connor death: Nation, Arizona mourn first woman Supreme Court justice

Sandra Day O'Connor grew up on a dusty, remote Arizona ranch in the 1930s and 1940s and retired as an associate justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. She was the first woman appointed to the nation's highest court, by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, and will be remembered as one of the most influential women in American history.

Sandra Day O’Connor funeral plans still unknown

Service plans and tributes for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor were not immediately available Friday, but her brother previously indicated she wanted to be cremated with her remains left at the family’s ranch in Arizona.

The Supreme Court did not release official plans early Friday involving the 93-year-old who was the first woman to sit on the high court in the nation’s history.

She died Friday of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

How Sandra Day O’Connor embodies Arizona

Technically speaking, she was born in Texas. And raised on a ranch that jutted into New Mexico.

But Sandra Day O'Connor's home was in Arizona. And that was where she spent much of her childhood and started her political and judicial lives.

She also came to embody what it meant to be from the Grand Canyon State. It was something of a novelty that a U.S. Supreme Court justice would come from a dusty, remote outpost. And it played into a romanticizing of what, in reality, was a rough and rugged upbringing.

