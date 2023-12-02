Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and who emerged as the swing vote on some of the court’s biggest cases, died Friday. She was 93. O’Connor died in Phoenix of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness,” the court announced in a statement. Just over a decade after she retired, O’Connor had announced in 2018 that she was withdrawing from public life after being diagnosed with dementia. Nominated by President Reagan in 1981, O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest bench. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/sandra-day-oconnor-first-woman-to-serve-on-supreme-court-dies-at-93/

View comments