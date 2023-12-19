Sandra Day O'Connor funeral livestream: Watch Supreme Court justice's celebration of life

The funeral for former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor will be held Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

USA TODAY will be providing live coverage for this event, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch live via the embedded video at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

O'Connor died Dec. 1 at 93 years old in Arizona of complications related to dementia and a respiratory illness. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan, she was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, a position she held from 1981 until 2006.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at her funeral, underscoring her place in history as a justice who wrestled with some of the nation's most challenging legal issues.

O'Connor's casket laid at the Supreme Court on Monday, where the nine current justices visited in a private ceremony and hundreds of others came to pay their respects.

Sandra Day O'Connor: She reached for a middle ground. Would she fit in at the Supreme Court now?

Contributing: Ronald J. Hansen, John Fritze, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sandra Day O'Connor funeral livestream: Watch justice's funeral live