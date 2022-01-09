Sandra Lee shows off beach body while on girls' trip with best friend



Sandra Lee, the professional chef, TV personality and ex-girlfriend of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, left all her troubles behind on a girls’ trip to the beach to celebrate one of her best friend’s birthdays.

Lee was spotted over the weekend in the Mexican Riviera where she hosted her friend Tracy Holland’s 50th birthday party. The duo was seen on the beach in their swimsuits enjoying the sun and dipping their feet in the gorgeous water. The 55-year-old television chef showed off her beach body in a printed bikini but kept warm with a black coverup that flowed in the ocean breeze.

Although the duo was spotted chatting with some male fans who approached them, it seems that it was a girls-only trip as Lee’s fiancé, Ben Youcef, was not seen with them at the beach nor anywhere with them on the trip.

In August, Lee and Youcef announced they’d gotten engaged and took to Paris to celebrate the big news. The news came just days after Cuomo, who she dated from 2005-2019, announced his resignation following a series of scandals and a very damning report by state Attorney General Letitia James that accused him of sexually harassing several women while he was holding the office of governor.

A source told The New York Post at the time that, although they were no longer dating and she was with Youcef, she was still very affected by the news given that some of the allegations took place while they were dating. The trip to Paris was allegedly a way for him to help her keep her mind off the situation.

Now it seems she’s jet-setting once again, this time with a friend who she is all smiles with as she looks toward a future with her new man while Cuomo continues to deal with the fallout of the past year.