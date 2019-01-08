Sandra Oh wearing a onesie and diamonds is the energy we all need in 2019

Sandra Oh pretty much won the entire 2019 Golden Globes. She co-hosted the show with Andy Samberg, took home an award and moved everyone with her acceptance speech, and she killed it on the red carpet with her Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer.
And now, she's also won big in the category of "Best Morning After Pic". Oh posted a photo of herself lying on the floor wearing a onesie and the diamond necklace she wore to the Golden Globes afterparty.
"Thank you to all my Team(s)," she wrote in the caption.
Thank you to all my Team(s) pic.twitter.com/j7oVs9Nay3
— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 7, 2019
Based on the photo, it looks like Oh ate breakfast next to her award, which is probably what we all would do.
It really struck a chord with other onesie enthusiasts out there.
she switched the victory jumpsuit for a victory onesie and kept the bling on underneath we LOVE sandra oh! https://t.co/I4FXoZtI67
— grace loves Killing Eve (2018) 🏳️🌈 (@hypnowad) January 7, 2019
For some people, this chilling-in-a-onesie-and-diamonds-on-the-hotel-floor energy is exactly what we need going into 2019.
This new year, I pledge to be more Sandra Oh https://t.co/HoKGjETeCj
— Eve Simmons (@EveSimmns) January 7, 2019
sandra oh living her best life https://t.co/lhKr46jabi
— sofia (@stephssmothers) January 7, 2019
Let's please make Big Onesie Energy a thing in 2019.