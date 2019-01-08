Sandra Oh wearing a onesie and diamonds is the energy we all need in 2019

Laura Byager

Sandra Oh pretty much won the entire 2019 Golden Globes. She co-hosted the show with Andy Samberg, took home an award and moved everyone with her acceptance speech, and she killed it on the red carpet with her Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer. 

And now, she's also won big in the category of "Best Morning After Pic". Oh posted a photo of herself lying on the floor wearing a onesie and the diamond necklace she wore to the Golden Globes afterparty. 

"Thank you to all my Team(s)," she wrote in the caption. 

Based on the photo, it looks like Oh ate breakfast next to her award, which is probably what we all would do. 

It really struck a chord with other onesie enthusiasts out there. 

For some people, this chilling-in-a-onesie-and-diamonds-on-the-hotel-floor energy is exactly what we need going into 2019.

Let's please make Big Onesie Energy a thing in 2019. 

