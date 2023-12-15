Sands and cranes

Dec. 15—I woke up before dawn, brewed a carafe of coffee, and consulted Google Maps.

It was doable, but it meant a long day in the car. We could drive south 230 miles, visit White Sands National Park, and double back to celebrate the Festival of the Cranes at Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge on the way home.

We, in this case, meant me and my dog, Pepper, the Caribbean-born beach dog who has adapted incredibly well to being a Rocky Mountain explorer.

So we set off shortly after sunrise, driving south on U.S. 285 and seeing a side of New Mexico we'd never seen before.

After about an hour of Mascagni, I turned onto N.M. 3, and 15 miles later, we carried onto U.S. 54 to drive through toward Billy the Kid country. This got my mind racing for future adventures to Fort Stanton and the Lincoln Historic Site (and also perhaps a guilty pleasure viewing of Young Guns.)

We had the road to ourselves all the way to Carrizozo; the Sacramento Mountains beckoned as we approached Alamogordo, and then we triumphantly drove the final stretch into our 11th national park of the year.

Our Subaru Outback cruised into White Sands at about 10:30 a.m., and while it was warmer than back home, we soon found out it was still bitterly cold due to the whipping winds.

We hiked the half-mile Playa Trail, wandering among the desert vegetation, and then took the longer Dune Life Nature Trail.

Here, the titular white sands and hilly topography make it seem as if you're on another world. The trails at White Sands are well marked, but the informational signs are weathered and in some cases, illegible.

We headed for one more hike, the short Interdune Boardwalk, where we savored another beautiful mountain vista. We climbed a dune to peer into the backcountry and then piled back in the car for the drive home.

The route took us through Alamogordo and Tularosa again; we turned west onto U.S. 380, committing to a longer road home.

It took about two hours to make it all the way to U.S. 85, and along the way, we passed the gate to the Trinity Site I had visited back in October.

We cruised into Bosque del Apache around 3 p.m. and slowly circulated around the driving loop. We watched as two sandhill cranes swooped in to make a water landing and saw four deer crossing the road. We saw ducks and geese and just paused to listen to nature.

I knew in advance that our hiking would be limited here, and that was OK; Pepper was pooped. After driving the loop, we arrived at Crane Central. Here they were, thousands of them gathered around a watering hole and with an incredible mountain backdrop behind them.

Pepper slept in the car while I joined a dozen people on a viewing platform, sharing the space and clicking photos. I had seen sandhill cranes before, but only a few at a time. I had never experienced a spectacle like this. They filled the landscape as far as the eye could see, eating millet to their heart's content.

Even now, with all we had seen and done, it was only about 4 p.m.

We still had 2.5 hours of driving — and only about an hour of daylight — so we bid the cranes adieu. I filled up on gas and grabbed fast-food — MY FIRST WHATABURGER! — in Albuquerque on the way. We made it door-to-door back home in a little more than 12 hours.

As I drifted off into a contented post-drive slumber, I had just one thought on my mind: How lucky am I that I get to spend my days and nights in New Mexico?