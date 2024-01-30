Sandusky County Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual awards banquet

FREMONT ― The Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County hosted its 78th annual awards banquet Jan. 25 at the Neeley Center at Terra State Community College.

More than 200 guests were in attendance to recognize chamber members with Business of the Year Awards in the small, medium and large divisions, as well as individual community awards.

Winners of the 2024 Small Business Member of the Year Award were Michael Hasselback and his wife Natalie, owners of Outpour Coffee in downtown Fremont.

2024 Business of the Year Awards

● Small Business Member of the Year Award. Winner — Outpour Coffee. Finalists: Affinity Event Rentals, Heartbeat Hope Medical, Joni’s Boutique, MRG Beauty Bar and Storage of America.

● Medium Business Member of the Year Award. Winner — Westview Veterinary Hospital, Inc. Finalists: BAS Broadcasting and Camp Fire Sandusky County.

● Large Business Member of the Year Award. Winner — Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers. Finalists: Croghan Colonial Bank and YMCA of Sandusky County.

Vanguard-Sentinel Career Center Superintendent Greg Edinger received the 2024 Large Business of the Year Award at the annual chamber dinner.

Individual award winners and finalists

● Distinguished Service Award. Winner — Bill Brown, director, Clyde Development Authority. Finalists: Bob Beck and Jeanette Eidenour. This award is given to an individual who, in the day-to-day practice of their profession or vocation, has served the community well, with special consideration to service over and above what other practitioners of the same profession or vocation would normally have done.

Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce CEO Tyler Kneeskern congratulates Bill Brown, winner of the 2024 Distinguished Service Award.

● Clark Ambassador Award. Winner — Kim Walter, account manager, Renhill HR on Demand. Finalists: Sue Berryman, Jennifer Hensley and Johnna Young. This award is given to a chamber member who has supported the mission, vision, and values of the chamber with their time, talents and dedication.

● Award of Excellence. Winner — Carolyn Rodenhauser, Business Resource Center, Terra Community College. Finalists: Jon Detwiler, Carie Dickman and Monica Ramirez. This award is given to an individual recognized not only for professional achievement and community service but also for actively and generously mentoring others in the attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

● Citizen of the Year. Winner — Marc Glotzbecker, administrator, Village of Gibsonburg. Finalist: Melissa Cook. This recipient is an individual whose services have benefited this community or area by their devotion to the general welfare of the citizenry, exclusively and beyond their profession.

Marc Glotzbecker, winner of the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award, stands with his wife Pam, at the annual Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce dinner.

● Young Professional of the Year. Winner — Samantha Pollick, owner, The Yoga Haven. Finalists: Natalie Hasselbach, Jozie Hickman and Megan Osuna. This recipient is a young professional who has emerged as a business leader, demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in their career, and has made a positive impact in the workplace and their community. This person follows the mission of the SCYPG.

Businesses and individuals were nominated by the public and winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of chamber executives from across North America.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County OH Chamber holds 78th annual awards banquet