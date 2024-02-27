Sandusky County disabilities board will fund 3 projects with $517,000 federal grant

FREMONT ― The Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced its successful bid for $517,000 in grant funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

This grant, one among many distributed across the state, aims to empower individuals with developmental disabilities and their families by enhancing accessibility and community engagement.

Sandusky County one of 67 counties to receive grant funds

In January, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and disabilities department Director Kim Hauck unveiled a $14.9 million allocation of ARPA funds to 67 counties, emphasizing the importance of creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The board's share of the funds will be allocated to three impactful local projects designed to foster inclusivity and support.

Village House will receive $200,000 for renovations and expansion of services.

● Accessible restroom trailer: A $117,000 investment will fund the creation of an accessible restroom trailer equipped with an adult changing table and access lift. This portable resource will be deployed at various countywide events throughout the year, promoting community access and inclusion.

● City of Bellevue’s playground project, phase 2: In collaboration with Erie, Huron, Seneca, and Sandusky Counties, the board secured $200,000. Phase 2 will exclusively focus on all-abilities playground equipment and supporting infrastructure, creating a space where all children can play and learn together.

● Village House renovations and expansion: An additional $200,000 will support physical renovations and future service expansion of the Village House. Collaborating with various entities, including county commissioners, Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, DJFS, Children Services, Juvenile Court and Family and Children First Council, the Village House serves as a supervised visitation and exchange center for children, providing a safe and loving environment for family reunification.

