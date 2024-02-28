Sandusky County real estate transfers recorded Feb. 20-23
The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.
Bellevue
505 Kilbourne St., Jeremy W. Lohr, to Julie and Cory Jurrians, $165,000.
212 Smith Ave., Coralee S. Strow, to Phillip and Kellie Trout, $120,000.
Clyde
414 Ames St., Angela Braun, Pamela Aldrich and Lisa Butts, to Becky C. Dearing, $92,000.
420 Farnum St., Britney Dayle Maynard and Britney D. Merriman, to Bradford J. and Kimberly C. Farrar, $94,000.
Fremont
740 Wood St. N., Lewis A. and Mona J. Howe, to Ashley Dickens, $46,000.
535 Fourth St., Jessica Stratigakos, to Lois R. Waggnor, $72,000.
1589 Autumnwoods Drive, Machelle A. Biddle, trustee, to John J. and Lisa L. Jaros, $273,900.
1118 Arlington St., Donna L. Reinbolt, to Logan R. Myers-Carter, $70,000.
Woodville
1116 College Ave. W, David Belkofer, to Vanessa Marien Belkofer and Ryan Patrick Murphy, $100,000.
Ballville Township
140 St. Paul Drive, Nicholas Danielak, to Theresa M. Mills, $291,440.
105 Wisteria Drive, John M. and Bethany A. Wojdyla, to Dante Scott and Katelyn Wojdyla, $286,000.
Madison Township
1274 CR 42 N., Wayne Garn, to Christopher E. and Sara A. Bursiek, $514,080.
Rice Township
1078 Shorewood Drive, Kimberly A. and Eric F. Humphrey, to Kyle J. and Tara A. Wasserman, $130,000.
This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County OH real estate transfers recorded Feb. 20-23, 2024