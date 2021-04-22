Sandusky physician faces charges for overprescribing

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 22—A Sandusky pain management physician is accused of overprescribing controlled substances as well as prescribing medication in return for payment, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Gregory Gerber, 55, who serves as the sole physician in the Sandusky office, is criminally charged with 51 counts of distribution of controlled substances and two counts of healthcare fraud, according to the indictment filed last week.

On Wednesday, Dr. Gerber pleaded not guilty to all of the counts and he was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond with the added conditions that he isn't permitted to prescribe any controlled substances.

A message was left with his attorney, John Gibbons, on Thursday.

Dr. Gerber is a physician who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation and anesthesiology with a sub-specialty in pain management, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors claim Dr. Gerber issued prescriptions without legitimate medical purpose.

A total of seven patients were listed in the criminal indictment, totaling 51 prescriptions written between 2016 and 2018.

The physician is accused of overprescribing pain killers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl; benzodiazepines like diazepam, clonazepam, lorazepam, and alprazolam to treat anxiety; cannabinoids such as dronabinol used to treat cancer chemo therapy-related nausea and vomiting; and muscle relaxers like carisoprodol.

The physician allegedly used false diagnoses to prescribe controlled substances; increased the dosage of controlled substances and prescribed them for prolonged lengths of time without evidence of efficacy; and ignored the signs of patient addiction and drug abuse, court documents show.

He also accepted kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, Inc., in the form of speaker fees to promote a powerful opioid for cancer pain, the indictment alleges.

Dr. Gerber allegedly conducted at least 83 speaking engagements promoting Subsys and he in return received approximately $175,000 from the company, according to the indictment.

Additionally, he is accused of writing unnecessary prescriptions of Subsys, which is a brand name for fentanyl used for cancer patients who already receive and who are tolerant to around-the-clock opioid therapy.

The physician is also named in a five-count federal civil lawsuit filed in 2018, claiming he unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, presented false claims, and received payment for illegitimate medical purposes.

