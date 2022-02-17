Araceli A. Popoca, 46, of Sandusky, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two other felony drug-related offenses in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

FREMONT — A Sandusky woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two other felony drug-related offenses.

Araceli A. Popoca, 46, is charged in Sandusky County Common Pleas Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter as the result of a felony, a first-degree felony; one count of corrupting another with drugs without purpose to cause serious physical harm, a second-degree felony; and one count of trafficking a fentanyl related compound to sell or offer to sell, a fifth-degree felony.

Popoca was indicted by a grand jury Jan. 21, according to court records, after which a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Monday, Popoca was booked in the Sandusky County jail after having been arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.

Popoca pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at an arraignment Tuesday.

Her bond was set at $50,000 without a 10% provision. She was ordered to report to community control for pretrial services, according to court records.

At the arraignment hearing, Popoca indicated she was indigent and requested a waiver of the $25 fee for the appointment of legal defense counsel, which was then faxed to the county jail for her to sign.

The case was handled by the Fremont Police Department, according to Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton. Fremont Police Capt. Ty Conger did not respond to request for comment from the News-Messenger.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges