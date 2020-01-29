Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's Proposal for Board of Directors for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Karlström, Johan Molin and Helena Stjernholm, and the election of Kai Wärn and Stefan Widing as new Board members. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Kai Wärn is currently President and CEO of Husqvarna AB and member of the Board of Husqvarna AB and AB Electrolux. He is also Chairman of the Board of Electrolux Professional AB. He holds a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.

Stefan Widing assumes the position of President and CEO of Sandvik on 1 February 2020, after several leading positions within Assa Abloy.

It is noted that Björn Rosengren will leave Sandvik's Board of Directors in connection with leaving his position as President on 31 January 2020. Lars Westerberg has declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on 28 April 2020 at Göransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Hans Sterte (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman, tel. +46-8-463-06- 15.

Stockholm, 29 January 2020

Sandvik AB

