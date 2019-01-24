Will Sandvik AB’s (STO:SAND) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years?

The most recent earnings release Sandvik AB’s (STO:SAND) announced in December 2018 revealed that the company benefited from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 0.08%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts predict Sandvik’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for next year seems rather subdued, with earnings expanding by a single digit 0.6%. The following year doesn’t look much more exciting, though earnings does reach kr15b in 2022.

Although it is helpful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable determining the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Sandvik’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 4.1%. This means, we can assume Sandvik will grow its earnings by 4.1% every year for the next couple of years.

For Sandvik, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:

