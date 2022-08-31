Sandvik Spinoff Braves Listing Market With Focus on Green Energy

(Bloomberg) -- Plunging stock markets and a deepening energy crisis will provide the backdrop to one of Sweden’s most keenly anticipated listings this year, the spinoff of Sandvik AB’s steel and materials unit at a valuation that could reach $1.8 billion.

The newly minted stock, Alleima AB, starts trading on Wednesday in a Swedish market that has seen listing volumes dwindle to a paltry $545 million so far in 2022, in stark contrast to last year’s record haul.

Alleima’s Chief Executive Officer Goran Bjorkman, 56, says he is not concerned by the market reaction. “The spinoff makes strategic sense in the long term,” he said in an interview last week. He also pointed to the share allocation -- Sandvik’s shareholders will receive one share in Alleima for every five held in the Swedish parent -- as a further support.

But the 32-year veteran of Sandvik will also have to convince investors how the standalone company plans to navigate an uncertain outlook for the oil industry. Oil and gas accounts for 20% of sales in Alleima’s Tube business, its largest division, as well as driving demand for more profitable products.

“The structural challenge presented by climate change blurs the oil sector’s investment profile,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Omid Vaziri said in a note.

While oil and gas will still play an important role in Alleima’s Tube division in the coming years, Bjorkman says the company is also focusing its efforts on the transition away from fossil fuels. Renewables and hydrogen are “the two segments we see the absolute strongest growth in,” he said.

Its wire business Kanthal is projected to see the highest growth rates because it “can tap into current trends of electrification and medical,” the CEO said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised when the renewables transition picks up speed in Tube it will grow a lot, too.”

Alleima also plans to capitalize on surging interest in nuclear energy amid Europe’s worst energy crisis in decades. The company is a leading producer of steam generator tubing, a vital component in the power plant. “I’m convinced nuclear has a good future,” Bjorkman said.

Analysts attending last week’s capital markets day in Sandviken, the town that shares its name with the wider industrial group, have since estimated that Alleima could achieve a market valuation of between 13.5 billion kronor ($1.3 billion) and 19.5 billion kronor.

The company’s momentum is expected to continue in the second half of 2022, “generating a strong backlog and boosting earnings in the coming years,” Handelsbanken analyst Gustaf Schwerin said in a note to clients.

Schwerin did however expect some initial pressure on the shares when they started trading and, in a separate note, Citigroup analyst Klas Bergelind flagged looming recession risks as a downside risk for the company.

“We don’t live in a vacuum, so of course we’ll be affected by a declining world economy,” Alleima’s CEO said. “But I can’t find any indications we are heading in the wrong direction.”

