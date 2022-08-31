Sandvik Spinoff Braves Listing Market With Focus on Green Energy

Jonas Ekblom
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Plunging stock markets and a deepening energy crisis will provide the backdrop to one of Sweden’s most keenly anticipated listings this year, the spinoff of Sandvik AB’s steel and materials unit at a valuation that could reach $1.8 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The newly minted stock, Alleima AB, starts trading on Wednesday in a Swedish market that has seen listing volumes dwindle to a paltry $545 million so far in 2022, in stark contrast to last year’s record haul.

Alleima’s Chief Executive Officer Goran Bjorkman, 56, says he is not concerned by the market reaction. “The spinoff makes strategic sense in the long term,” he said in an interview last week. He also pointed to the share allocation -- Sandvik’s shareholders will receive one share in Alleima for every five held in the Swedish parent -- as a further support.

But the 32-year veteran of Sandvik will also have to convince investors how the standalone company plans to navigate an uncertain outlook for the oil industry. Oil and gas accounts for 20% of sales in Alleima’s Tube business, its largest division, as well as driving demand for more profitable products.

“The structural challenge presented by climate change blurs the oil sector’s investment profile,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Omid Vaziri said in a note.

While oil and gas will still play an important role in Alleima’s Tube division in the coming years, Bjorkman says the company is also focusing its efforts on the transition away from fossil fuels. Renewables and hydrogen are “the two segments we see the absolute strongest growth in,” he said.

Its wire business Kanthal is projected to see the highest growth rates because it “can tap into current trends of electrification and medical,” the CEO said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised when the renewables transition picks up speed in Tube it will grow a lot, too.”

Alleima also plans to capitalize on surging interest in nuclear energy amid Europe’s worst energy crisis in decades. The company is a leading producer of steam generator tubing, a vital component in the power plant. “I’m convinced nuclear has a good future,” Bjorkman said.

Analysts attending last week’s capital markets day in Sandviken, the town that shares its name with the wider industrial group, have since estimated that Alleima could achieve a market valuation of between 13.5 billion kronor ($1.3 billion) and 19.5 billion kronor.

The company’s momentum is expected to continue in the second half of 2022, “generating a strong backlog and boosting earnings in the coming years,” Handelsbanken analyst Gustaf Schwerin said in a note to clients.

Schwerin did however expect some initial pressure on the shares when they started trading and, in a separate note, Citigroup analyst Klas Bergelind flagged looming recession risks as a downside risk for the company.

“We don’t live in a vacuum, so of course we’ll be affected by a declining world economy,” Alleima’s CEO said. “But I can’t find any indications we are heading in the wrong direction.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Grab, Singtel to Start Digital Services in Singapore Bank Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. plan to roll out a banking service next week, joining tech giants like Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in taking advantage of the country’s fintech liberalization.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Ma

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Ford (F) to Work on 2nd Electric Truck After F-150 Lightning

    Ford (F) is gearing up for another electric truck, different from the F-150 pickup. It is anticipated to come to market in 2025, with retail buyers as its main target group.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Under-the-Radar Value Investor

    This article discusses 8 best stocks to buy now according to an under-the-radar value investor. If you are interested in knowing only about the top four picks, you can check them here: 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now. The under-the-radar value investor we are talking about is Mark Massey (not the jazz pianist and composer). […]

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla

    With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]

  • Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

    Massmart Holdings Ltd (OTC: MMRTY) bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased fina

  • Morgan Stanley warns this corner of the credit market could be first to implode as interest rates rise

    Morgan Stanley credit analysts are warning that leveraged loans are the 'canary in the credit-market coal mine' for the high-yield credit space.