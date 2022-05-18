Sandwich making company creating 300 jobs by setting up shop in SC

A ready-to-eat sandwich company is expanding into South Carolina and is investing millions in a new operation, according to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

E.A. Sween Company announced plans to set up shop in a facility in Greenwood County, the governor’s office said in a news release. The company is investing $38 million and will create 300 jobs, according to the release.

The company’s plan marks the largest number of jobs created in Greenwood County since 2013, Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates said.

“When an industry leader like E.A. Sween Company locates in South Carolina, it’s further proof that our state’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce offer companies the recipe for success,” McMaster said in the release.

Founded in 1955, E.A. Sween Company is a private company that produces and ships sandwiches and other ready-to-eat products across the U.S., the governor’s office said. Its brands include Deli Express, Market Sandwich, San Luis Burritos and Simply Delicious Bakery, and it sells more than 100 million sandwiches annually, according to the release.

A look at some of the products offered by E.A. Sween Company.

When the new facility in South Carolina is fully operational, the company said it expects to produce an additional 75 million sandwiches a year. The facility, which will be at 5730 Highway 25 North in Hodges, is expected to be up and running in 2023, the governor’s office said.

“From the moment we first visited the community, we knew it was a perfect fit,” E.A. Sween Company President and CEO Tom H. Sween said in the release. “South Carolina is a place where people, partnerships, relationships and opportunity matter to everyone we came across.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Those interested in applying for a job can visit the company’s careers page.

“E.A. Sween Company’s decision to locate their newest facility in Greenwood shows that the Upstate continues to be a key location for food and beverage companies,” Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus said in the release. “Our region’s proximity to consumer markets and logistical advantages, combined with an available, trained workforce, makes Upstate South Carolina an ideal location as companies look for an East Coast location.”