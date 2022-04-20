Sandwich man accused of pointing gun at Walmart customers in Plymouth

A Sandwich man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at people inside a Walmart in Plymouth.

Celso Lopes, 42, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and breach of the peace while armed.

Police say the incident happened over the holiday weekend.

Lopes told officers he thought someone had taken an item from his shopping cart, according to police.

Plymouth Police credited two of their own officers and an off-duty Boston police officer with helping to disarm him.

