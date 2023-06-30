Sandwich used in assault, man says

Jun. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — A sub sandwich was identified as the weapon in an alleged assault Monday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

A 62-year-old Garfield Township woman is in custody at the county jail after she was accused of assaulting a male acquaintance with the sandwich, police said.

Capt. Chris Clark said police were called at 3:31 p.m. Monday about the alleged assault near Keystone Road in Garfield Township.

The woman told deputies that she had been offering her male acquaintance, 57, a bite of her sandwich when it fell and hit him in the face.

The man told police he felt threatened by her actions and accused her of assaulting him with the sandwich.

Police examined the evidence. The sandwich was still intact, but "floppy," deputies said. The kind of sandwich was not specified in the report, which has been sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Alcohol was involved in the incident, Clark said. The woman had a PBT (preliminary breath test) of 0.0263.

The case remains under investigation.