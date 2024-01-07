Sandy grocery store evacuated after firefighters detect carbon monoxide leak while shopping

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy grocery store was evacuated Sunday morning after local firefighters discovered a carbon monoxide leak while shopping.

At around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 7, Sandy firefighters were shopping at Smith’s, located at 10305 South 1300 East in Sandy, when they noticed an “unusual smell of combustion” in the building, according to a release.

A worker at Smith’s reportedly also mentioned the smell to the firefighters. “They immediately began taking carbon monoxide readings,” the release states.

Sure enough, high carbon monoxide levels were detected, alarms began to go off, and the store was evacuated.

Officials said 30 people were evacuated, but that there were no complaints of illness or injury.

“Our fire crews were in the right place at the right time and worked to avert a more serious problem,” Sandy officials said.

Dominion Energy crews then arrived while fire personnel worked to shut down furnaces and clear exhaust vents.

“In light of the recent gas leak incident during services at a church in Monroe, Utah, this serves as a reminder of how important it is to keep vents clear and furnaces in healthy working condition this time of year. CO is odorless and can be extremely dangerous when exposure levels are high and lengthy. Fortunately, Sandy City Firefighters were in the right place at the right time and took quick action to avoid a more serious situation,” Sandy City officials stated in the release.

No further information is available at this time.

