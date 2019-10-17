A Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist has been ordered to pay $450,000 to a dad he accused of faking his son's death

Getty





A Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist has been ordered to pay $450,000 to Leonard Pozner, the father of one of the shooting victims, for saying that Pozner faked the death certificate of his own son.

The court order is the latest in a series of victories for the Sandy Hook families who have sued a number of prominent conspiracy theorists for defamation over claims the shooting was a "hoax," including InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

The book, bluntly called "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook," baselessly claims that the child deaths in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting were fake. It was co-written by the retired University of Minnesota Duluth professor James Fetzer and Mike Palacek. In it, the authors claim that the Sandy Hook massacre never actually happened and that the event was actually an elaborate ruse spearheaded by the federal government under President Obama in order to justify rolling in strict new gun control legislation.

The author falsely claimed Pozner had created a fake death certificate for his son

One of the children singled out in the book was Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old who was killed during the massacre. The book falsely claimed that Noah hadn't actually died and that his father, Leonard Pozner — who has become a leading voice supporting the families of mass shooting victims from harassment — wasn't actually his dad.

Pozner filed a defamation lawsuit against Fetzer late last year, and the Wisconsin courts ruled in his favor in June. A summary judgment, viewed by the Washington Post, sided with Pozner and confirmed he had been defamed, specifically because of statements in the book claiming he had created a fake death certificate for his son.

"Nobody Died at Sandy Hook" was pulled by its publisher earlier this year. Dave Gahary, the principal officer at publisher Moon Rock Books, explained how a conversation with Pozner had helped sway him towards pulling the book from shelves in June.

"My face-to-face interactions with Mr. Pozner have led me to believe that Mr. Pozner is telling the truth about the death of his son," Gahary told the Associated Press. "I extend my most heartfelt and sincere apology to the Pozner family."

Wisconsin Jury draws a line between freedom of speech and defamatory harassment

Fetzer had tried to argue that his false claims were protected under his first amendment freedom of speech but Pozner, and ultimately the Wisconsin jury, disagreed.

"As I have said before, this is not a First Amendment issue," Pozner told the jury, according to the Wall Street Journal. "Mr. Fetzer has the right to believe that Sandy Hook never happened. He has the right to express his ignorance."

"This award, however, further illustrates the difference between the right of people like Mr. Fetzer to be wrong and the right of victims like myself and my child to be free from defamation, free from harassment, and free from the intentional infliction of terror," he continued.