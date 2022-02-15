Sandy Hook families agree to settlement in lawsuit against gun maker Remington

Dave Collins
·2 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings.

Ian Hockley, father of Dylan Hockley, one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, addresses the media in this file photo from 2017, after a hearing before the state Supreme Court in Hartford, Conn.
Ian Hockley, father of Dylan Hockley, one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, addresses the media in this file photo from 2017, after a hearing before the state Supreme Court in Hartford, Conn.

Messages seeking comment were left for Remington and its lawyers Tuesday.

The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

More: With opioid deaths on the rise in Conn., why is it so hard to hold dealers accountable?

Remington had argued there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

The company also had said the lawsuit should have been dismissed because of a federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry. But the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rife. The gun maker appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

More: Latino, Hispanic businesses look to grow in Norwich, region. What do they need to succeed?

The case was watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and gun manufacturers across the country because it had the potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue the makers of firearms.

Remington, one of the nation's oldest gun makers founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies. The manufacturer was weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the school shooting.

More: A Windham County SWAT team could be reactivated. What situations would it respond to?

Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on Dec. 14, 2012, after having killed his mother at their Newtown home. He then used a handgun to kill himself as police arrived.

Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder," according to Connecticut's child advocate.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Sandy Hook families agree to settlement against gun maker Remington

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remington Arms to pay $73 million to nine Sandy Hook families

    Remington Arms will pay $73 million to the families of five adults and four children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the families said on Tuesday, the first time a gunmaker has been held responsible for a mass shooting in the United States. Twenty students and six adults were killed on Dec. 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, by gunman Adam Lanza, who used a Remington Bushmaster AR-15 rifle to shoot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School after killing his mother at home. Remington Arms will pay $73 million to the families and release all the discovery and disposition material to the public.

  • Conspiracy theories fueling rise in killings by domestic extremists: report

    Conspiracy theories fueled a modest rise in domestic extremist killings in the U.S. last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights group.Killings by domestic extremists increased from 23 to 29 from 2020 to 2021. Fourteen of the 29 incidents in 2021 were found to be motivated at least in part by ideology, the ADL said in a report obtained by the Associated Press.The mass killing number for 2021 was significantly lower...

  • Berlin's historic baby gorilla turns one

    A day after Valentine's gifts were handed out all over the world, Tilla was given her first present: a rice and vegetable cake.Born to 24-year-old first time mom Bibi and her 16-year-old partner Sango, the zoo said little Tilla was developing beautifully and was being looked after well by her mother.The zoo said Tilla was getting bolder and more curious by the day, even managing a few somersault tricks on the available vines.The fact that the new comer was a girl was a double bonus for the Berlin Zoo as gorilla groups live in a so-called harem system, with one male and several females. A new female enhances the breeding chances.After losing significant income during the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin Zoo has started a fund-raising campaign for a new gorilla enclosure under the motto "A villa for Tilla, the little gorilla".Over half the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park which sits on the forest-covered volcanoes of central Africa.It is the continent's oldest national park and largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering some 7,800 sq km (3,000 sq miles.)

  • Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney said Tuesday. The case was watched closely by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and manufacturers because of its potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other shootings to sue the makers of firearms. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A 4-year-old who went missing more than two years ago was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • A Plea for Help After a Quarter-Century in a 'Penal Tomb'

    WASHINGTON — Dennis Hope has spent 27 years in solitary confinement in a Texas prison, in a cell that is 9 feet long and 6 feet wide — smaller than a compact parking space. “It’s three steps to the door and then turn around and three steps back,” Hope, 53, wrote in a recent letter to his lawyers. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times His only human contact is with the guards who strip-search and handcuff him before taking him to another enclosure to exercise, alone. He has h

  • Autopsy report for death row inmate John Marion Grant — who convulsed and vomited during his execution — reveals new information about his execution

    Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol is highly controversial, with critics saying it causes unnecessary suffering.

  • Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in 'high force injuries'

    Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

  • Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the United States. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Milwaukee judge blocks DNA evidence in Washington Park homicide, assails deputy for 'monstrously false' statement

    Ee Lee, 36, was found unconscious in Washington Park in September 2020 and later died from her injuries. Kevin T. Spencer Jr., 16, was charged as an adult in her death.

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Judge tosses Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's parents

    A judge in Florida dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit George Zimmerman filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the Black 17-year-old he fatally shot in the state nearly 10 years ago, per AP.Driving the news: The former neighborhood watch volunteer alleged in the lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages that Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, and their book publishers HarperCollins, smeared him as a racist.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.

  • Kentucky activist, writer accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate

    According to a police report, the local activist was found less than half a mile away from the scene with a handgun inside a drawstring bag.

  • Murdaugh home where disgraced SC lawyer’s son, wife were murdered listed for $3.9M

    Multiple news reports say an offer has already been made on the Moselle property.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t