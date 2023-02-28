Sandy Hook families get approval to dig into Alex Jones's finances

FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury
24
Dietrich Knauth
·2 min read

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to retain a forensic financial investigator to dig into the finances of bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax.

Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have been found liable for $1.5 billion in two defamation trials over lies that Jones spread about the deadly elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. The Sandy Hook families said that they need specialized assistance to review Jones' assets, income, and ability to pay those verdicts.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston, Texas on Tuesday approved the families' request to retain Nardello & Co, which is providing its services on a pro bono basis.

Jones's attorney, Vickie Driver, told Lopez that Jones has had some difficulty in providing complete financial reports to the bankruptcy court. Jones filed preliminary financial statements earlier in February, but listed several trusts that held unknown assets.

"We are trying to locate every single trust and figure out what every single trust owns, and we are starting to get to what I would consider the final layers of the onion," Driver said in court.

Jones filed for personal bankruptcy in December, saying he could afford to pay less than 1% of the judgments handed down in two Sandy Hook defamation trials. Lopez will decide in March if Jones has to face a third Sandy Hook defamation trial.

The families are also investigating Jones' efforts to start new businesses outside of his Free Speech Systems network of companies, which filed for bankruptcy in July, including a new podcast called Alex Jones Live and a business that sells collectible silver coins.

The Sandy Hook families have expressed concern that Jones is using bankruptcy to limit payments on the defamation judgments while attempting to collect income outside of the bankruptcy court's oversight.

Jones claimed for years that the 2012 killing of 20 students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • US Labor Dept axes Trump-era expansion of exemptions from anti-bias laws

    The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday withdrew a rule adopted in the last days of the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump that had expanded a religious exemption from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors. The Trump administration framed the rule as a necessary step to ensure the full participation of religious organizations in the federal contractor system. In 2014, the Labor Department banned contractors from discriminating against workers on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

  • Tennessee GOP congressman was 'mistaken' on college degree

    Tennessee U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles says he was “mistaken” when he said he graduated with an international relations degree after a local news outlet raised questions over whether the Republican had embellished his education. Ogles said this week he wasn't made aware of the mistake until he requested his transcript from Middle Tennessee State University to verify his degree. My degree is in Liberal Studies.

  • Idaho could ban drag shows on public property. Sponsor says LGBTQ Pride inspired bill

    The bill sponsor, who previously called homosexuality “sinful,” “immoral” and “an abomination,” said recent LGBTQ Pride festivals inspired the bill.

  • Welcome to what will quickly become the most partisan court in NC history | Opinion

    Gene Nichol: NC Supreme Court isn’t up to the task of independent judicial review. Or interested in it.

  • A Chick-fil-A bans unaccompanied minors: ‘We are a family friendly restaurant’

    A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A restaurant said that it would ban a children under the age of 16 that were unsupervised, citing vandalism and employee disrespect.

  • Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs. Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy. State Department officials hailed what they described as the political debate around the electoral overhaul, prompting a terse response from Lopez Obrador, who said the department "always meddles in things that are not its business."

  • Duo wanted for assaulting, yelling racial slurs at Asian woman in Massachusetts

    Massachusetts transit police are searching for two individuals accused of a racially motivated attack on an Asian woman in the city of Somerville last week. The incident, which saw the yelling of “racial epithets” at the woman, reportedly occurred at the Davis Square Station at around 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 20. “The victim, a female of Asian descent, was assaulted and verbally harassed with racial epithets,” MBTA police said in a news release.

  • Supreme Court to hear challenge to consumer agency

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up a Republican-led challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a case that could threaten how the consumer watchdog agency functions. It is the second time in three years that the justices will be examining the federal agency, which was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Late last year, a federal appeals court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit — ruled that the agency’s funding structure is unconstitutional, threatening its ability to function.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis ends 'corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co to operate with a high degree of autonomy. “The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said during a press event at Lake Buena Vista near Orlando. State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis, who is widely considered to be running for president in 2024, over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure.

  • Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say

    Footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will be subject to a security review before clips are handed to Fox News host Tucker Carlson to broadcast, according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight. Loudermilk said that his panel is working with the sergeant-at-arms and…

  • New Jersey man tried to board flight with AR-15, Taser and fake U.S. Marshal badge, officials say

    A New Jersey felon tried to board a flight late last year with an AR-15 rifle, a Taser and a fake U.S.

  • Elon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon

    Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians after U.S. newspapers dropped a white comic strip author who made derogatory comments about Black Americans. The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and USA Today were among newspapers that canceled the cartoon "Dilbert" after its creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. In replies to tweets about the controversy, the Tesla and Twitter chief executive said the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now "racist against whites & Asians."

  • New drug slows vision loss, improves quality of life for people with age-related eye disease

    The FDA has approved the first drug to treat a certain type of age-related vision loss. Dr. Jon LaPook explains who could benefit and how it works.

  • Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

    The 35-year-old played a series of long matches in Doha.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • U.S. FDA to restrict unlawful import of veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its move aims to prevent the drug from entering the U.S. market for illicit purposes, while maintaining availability for its legitimate uses in animals. Under the alert, the FDA will do an entry review of evidence offered by importers if incoming Xylazine is properly labeled, not adulterated, and for legitimate use. Xylazine is approved by the FDA only for veterinary use and German drugmaker Bayer's animal sedative drug Rompun is among the drugs which are based on Xylazine.

  • Stellantis to invest $155 million in U.S. to produce new electric drive modules

    Stellantis said on Tuesday it will invest a total of $155 million in three plants located in Kokomo, Indiana, to produce new electric drive modules (EDM) that will be fitted in electric vehicles which the carmaker will assemble in North America. Stellantis aims to have battery electric vehicles (BEV) account for 50% of its sales in the U.S. by 2030. It has plans for more than 25 BEV launches in the country by then.

  • Hoping to fetch mother to Poland, Ukrainian attempts Polish driving test

    While millions of Ukrainians fled to Poland last spring, Tetiana Harkusha, a 27-year-old employment agency worker, boarded a bus to return home to Chernihiv, a Ukrainian town that Russian bombing has since turned to rubble. Back in Poland a year later, she has taken on a new endeavor to help her reunite with her mother who is still in Ukraine. Chernihiv was on the frontlines of the full-scale Russian invasion that started on Feb. 24, 2022.

  • In Justice Jackson's first ruling, US Supreme Court decides MoneyGram case

    In the first ruling written by President Joe Biden's appointee Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with 30 states that argued that Delaware had no right keep hundreds of millions of dollars in uncashed MoneyGram checks for itself. Jackson wrote that the unclaimed funds generally belonged to the states where the MoneyGram financial products were purchased and not to Delaware, the state where the world's second-largest money transfer company is incorporated. Many of the largest U.S. companies are incorporated in Delaware.