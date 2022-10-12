Alex Jones must pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families in defamation case, jury rules

Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook victims in the latest devastating court decision against him on Wednesday.

Jones was sued in Connecticut by eight families and an FBI agent after speculating wildly that the horrifying elementary school shooting, in which 26 people were killed, was faked.

After losing a summary judgment in the case, Jones bothered to show up for the trial’s penalty phase. But he took a massive defeat in court, and the jury found that he should pay $965 million to the 15 plaintiffs.

The flamboyant talk show host also lost a similar case in Texas, where one family was awarded nearly $50 million.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys in Connecticut argued for millions in damages for each family. Jones wanted to get off by paying just one dollar.

Victims’ family members tearfully testified against Jones throughout the case, recalling the horror of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting and the renewed horror that came from Jones’ followers when he made his bogus claims.

Jones’ own rambling testimony left the judge exasperated. At one point, he flippantly said he was “done apologizing.”

It’s possible the families could be forced into another legal battle before they see any money. Jones’ company filed for bankruptcy ahead of his Texas trial. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families have questioned the legitimacy of Jones’ bankruptcy claims.

