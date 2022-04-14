Sandy Hook man accused of abuse will stand trial

Apr. 14—ASHLAND — A federal judge has found a Sandy Hook man accused of sexually assaulting and physically abusing three girls under his care in a remote cabin competent to stand trial Monday on child porn charges.

Ronald Stinespring, 50, was ordered in January to undergo a mental health evaluation after a suicide attempt at the Boyd County Detention Center. On Monday, Judge David Bunning found that Stinespring was "not presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

Stinespring is scheduled for a seven-day trial on June 13 in Ashland.

According to court records, Stinespring was living with the victims in a cabin in remote Elliott County, where he tortured them with a homemade TASER, among other things.

One girl was able to flee the dirt-floor cabin, summoning help from local law enforcement, records show.

Stinespring and his wife, Ty, are facing charges in state court relating to criminal abuse. During a search of his electronic devices in connection with the state court case, officers turned up illicit images of the victims, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com