Sandy Hook parents request $150 million in damages from Alex Jones

The lawyer for the parents of a child killed during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School has requested that a jury demand far-right internet personality Alex Jones pay $150 million for pushing false claims in wake of the devastating massacre.

On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza shot and killed a total of 26 people inside a classroom at the Newtown, Conn. elementary school, including 20 students and six teachers.

In wake of the violence, Jones notoriously claimed the shooting was a hoax and that crisis actors were used to further the narrative. His commentary, delivered on his widely-consumed internet and radio shows, triggered lawsuits from several of the victims’ families, who alleged that they’ve been subjected to harassment and have received death threats over his claims that the mass shooting never happened.

The 48-year-old conspiracy theorist in October was found legally responsible for his phony allegations.

Lawyer Mark Bankston proposed the $150 million figure on Monday, marking the first time a monetary amount has been put to the suffering faced by those defamed by Jones, according to the New York Times. He said that while the pot is large, it is suitable considering that Jones launched “the most despicable and vile campaign of defamation and slander in American history.”

He is representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was one of the 20 first graders killed in the attack.

Bankston explained the figure amounted to $1 for every person who bought into Jones’ false information about the Sandy Hook shooting, which he estimated to be around 75 million. The additional $75 million would be to compensate the parents for the emotional and mental anguish they’ve faced over the last decade from Jones’ followers.

The hearing marks the first of three in which juries will decide how much to award the families of the victims in damages.