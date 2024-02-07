Sandy man arrested for defacing African-American Civil War memorial as part of climate protest

WASHINGTON (ABC4) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a Sandy, Utah resident’s arrest after he allegedly defaced a Civil War memorial in what appears to have been a non-violent climate protest.

Jackson Green, 27, was taken into federal custody today, Feb. 6, after being accused of causing $700 worth of damages to the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial in the National Gallery of Art’s West Wing in Washington, D.C. in November 2023.

The memorial is a patinated plaster artwork — or a relief sculpture made of plaster that has been coated in copper. The artwork was dedicated in 1897 by American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and was created to honor African-American soldiers who fought as part of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry in the American Civil War, including the sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

According to the DOJ, Green smeared the words “Honor Them” in red paint on the wall next to the work. The alleged vandalism was caught on video by the climate group Declare Emergency, which then released the video online. The group’s website says it is committed to “resolute non-violent climate action” and states U.S. President Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency across the nation.

“This is the third member of Declare Emergency charged in relation to attacks on the National Gallery of Art,” stated DOJ in a press release. “In April 2023, Joanna Smith, 54, and her alleged co-conspirator, Timothy Martin, 54, of North Carolina, smeared paint on the case and base of Edgar Degas’ Little Dancer, Age Fourteen, at times smacking the case with force.”

Prior to that vandalism, the climate group had allegedly alerted the Washington Post, and two of their reporters recorded and photographed it. The National Gallery was forced to remove Degas’ work for 10 days, and officials said repairs cost more than $4,000. Smith pleaded guilty in May 2023. Martin’s trial is set for August 2024. Green does not have any reported involvement in Smith’s or Martin’s protest.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, specifically the FBI’s Art Crime Team, with assistance from National Gallery of Art Police, and U.S. Park Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Tepfer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

