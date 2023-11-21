Sandy Police release bodycam of shooting involving officers

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy City Police Department released bodycam footage of a fatal officer involved incident from Nov. 9 involving a 16-year-old male suspect.

While no new information was released by police, bodycam footage from several sources was introduced into the investigation being led by the Unified Police Department Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) team. Sandy police as well as the District Attorney’s Office will be holding their own investigations into the shooting.

Sandy dispatch received a call early in the day on Nov. 9, from a U.S. Army Recruiter reporting the alleged theft of a U.S. Army van from the parking lot of the recruiting offices at 814 East 9400 South. The recruiter followed the van until police were able to locate the van and began following the car without activating their lights.

Police say at no time did police actively pursue the vehicle with their lights on as they were aware of what they believed to be the suspect’s identity and that the suspect was a minor. Police did lose the van but reported they did obtain an address for the suspect and did attempt to locate the suspect at his home but he never returned to the location.

Later that afternoon, South Jordan Police received a call of a very young man driving an official government van through a neighborhood under suspicious circumstances. Officers attempted to stop the van on Bangerter Highway but were unsuccessful.

The suspect then returned to Sandy and officers began to follow the van again and attempted to spike the tires of the van near 9000 South and Monroe. The suspect executed a U-turn into oncoming traffic, collided with a motorcycle, and fled the scene.

Police then followed the teen suspect into a dead-end area. Officers then attempted to block the suspect’s escape as he turned the vehicle around.

The driver of the van then veered toward an officer and the officer opened fire in an attempt to stop the vehicle, wounding the driver. The driver stopped the vehicle after bumping into a police vehicle and exited the van. The teen was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Sandy Police stress that the bodycam footage is just one piece of the evidence in the investigation and OICI and their own internal investigation will take into consideration all evidence to determine if officers acted according to policy and procedure from both agencies.

One officer is on paid administrative leave while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

