Sandy Springs police donate gun locks to help practice child gun safety

A metro Atlanta police department donated locks in hopes of promoting gun safety around children.

The department donated 60 gun locks to the Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services, which is partnered with Project Child Safe.

The Department of Family and Children Services will pass these locks to families who own guns.

Their goal is to promote firearm safety and education to parents across Fulton County to keep guns out of the hands of children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department said gun locks can prevent a child from firing the gun and accidentally injuring or killing themselves or others.

To learn more about this program, you can contact a victim advocate at 770-551-6908.

You can also visit the Project Safe Child website: https://projectchildsafe.org/

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: