Sandy Springs police use Flock cameras to help reunite missing man with family

Channel 2 Action News has told you about several local counties adding flock cameras to cut back on crime.

But one, metro Atlanta police department said the cameras helped them locate a missing person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 15, the Sandy Springs Police Department received a missing persons call.

A woman and her husband went to Northside Hospital, but she said lost track of him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman told officers that her husband has dementia and was supposed to park the car and come in, but he never made it inside.

“Flock showed us that he had been driving for a lengthy time period. We located him inside Sandy Springs on Roswell Road,” Ofc. Goodwin said.

The Flock system is designed to identify license plates associated with crimes, including wanted suspects and stolen vehicles. It allows law enforcement agencies to be aware of vehicles that have shown up in neighboring communities.

Police were able to reunite the couple. The family thanked the officers for finding him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



