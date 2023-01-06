Sandy Springs police searching for alleged child molester, rapist

A manhunt is underway in Sandy Springs for a man police say committed several child sex crimes.

Eraclio Vega Renteria, 39, is wanted for child molestation, rape and more.

Police have not released details on Renteria’s crimes, but say he is wanted on nine charges, including five counts of child molestation, two counts of rape, aggravated sodomy and influencing a witness.

Renteria is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and approximately.

Anyone who sees Renteria or knows where he may be should call 911 or investigators at 770-551-2563.

