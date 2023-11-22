Sandy's delivers donations to community groups

Nov. 22—CANNONSBURG — Sandy's Racing and Gaming gave out donations totaling $30,000 to three groups that, according to Sandy's, "play lead roles in ensuring those less fortunate can access things like food, clothing and more.

Sandy's gave $10,000 apiece to Ashland Community Kitchen, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission and Facing Hunger Foodbank.

"This holiday season, we give thanks to our communities and those who work hard every day to improve the lives of others," said John Marshall, President of Sandy's. "We are blessed to be able to extend a helping hand to those in need."

The following (with a description according to a news release from Sandy's) received $10,000 each:

—Ashland Community Kitchen, which meets the needs of at-risk and displaced residents from The Neighborhood building in downtown Ashland, they provide more than 150 hot and nutritious meals a day, while ensuring those in need are treated with dignity and respect.

—Hillcrest-Bruce Mission offers life-changing programs for kids and families across Boyd County, including pre-school and after-school programs, clothing, meals, dental services and job-readiness training, among other services.

—Facing Hunger Foodbank, based in Huntington, partners with restaurants, grocery stores and food distributors to supply more than 250 soup kitchens, shelters and crisis centers in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, serving nearly 130,000 people each year.

This year, Sandy's has provided nearly $80,000 in donations to community groups in the tri-state region, including Friends Of Portsmouth, Helping Hands of Greenup County, Veterans of Grayson and many more. Marshall said Sandy's will continue giving back throughout the year, not just through donations, but with employees volunteering with local groups.