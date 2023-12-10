Sanford Airport Authority ends contract with terminal management firm

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The authority for the Orlando Sanford International Airport will end its relationship with its terminal manager after declaring a contract default.

The Sanford Airport Authority will end its contract with Orlando Sanford International Inc., an entity owned by France-based Vinci Airports, on Feb. 28. The authority board voted on Sept. 18 to end the contract, citing 13 contract defaults tied to maintenance.

According to the meeting minutes, that included issues with escalators, the airport’s parking garage, bag belts and more. Nicole Martz, president of the Sanford Airport Authority, said there is more than $26 million in deferred maintenance the airport needs 6.5 years into the 22-year contract, with concerns that continued problems with airport infrastructure would devalue the airport as an asset.

