Sanford Bishop supports bipartisan gun bill

Jun. 25—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., supported S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The legislation was the product of intense bipartisan negotiation in the United States Senate. The U.S. Senate approved the bill on a bipartisan vote of 65 to 33. Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 234 to 193 to send the measure to President Biden for his signature into law.

"This legislation represents a ray of hope for Americans like myself who are concerned about the toll that gun violence has taken on our communities," Bishop said in a news release. "It is an important step forward that will make our schools and our streets safer. I applaud members of both parties that were able to come together to reach this principled compromise."

The bill would:

—enhance background checks for firearms buyers under 21 years old;

—create criminal penalties for straw purchases and gun trafficking;

—prevent individuals convicted of domestic violence from owning guns;

—incentivize states to implement state crisis intervention programs;

—improve mental health services for children and families.