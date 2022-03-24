Sanford boy, 13, reports sex assault on trail near school. Police urge caution in area.

SANFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a report a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted Tuesday, March 22, on a local trail.

Police say the boy reported being assaulted by individuals he encountered while on the path between Spartan Drive, which leads to Sanford Middle School, and the skate park at the Sanford-Springvale YMCA at 1 Levasseur Drive. The incident reportedly happened at around 3:30 p.m.

The Police Department’s school resource officer at the middle school took the report of the gross sexual assault on Wednesday, March 23, according to the department.

Reached by email on Thursday, Detective Everett Allen said the department’s press release was the only information it could provide “at this time.”

Police issued a warning Thursday to those using the trail system.

“We are encouraging people using the trail system to be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups, and report any suspicious behavior to the police department,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Police also announced they will have an "increased presence in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (207) 324-3644, ext. 1. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (207) 324-9170, ext. 4.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford teen reports sex assault on trail by Sanford Middle School