Sanford businesses fear financial impacts after 2 major events canceled

Two popular events that bring large crowds to downtown Sanford have been canceled.

Event promoters cited rising costs and red tape from the city as the main reasons for calling off the annual Oktoberfest and Jingle Jam events.

Many businesses rely on these big events for foot traffic and sales that they normally would not get on a daily basis, and now with the loss of those two events they have to make up the money they will lose somewhere else.

Michelle Simoneaux, the owner of the Colonial Room in Sanford, said she was devastated by the news.

“We absolutely 100% count on it, yes, and plan for it,” she said.

she says their country store usually puts out a vendor table for jingle jam and they stay open late.

And the Colonial Room is not alone. Nathan Clark, the owner of Wondermade, said the two events make up a certain percentage of their annual revenue, which will be hard to make up.

“We’ve been doing this a decade, we know the days that are good. And and you really count on them, the staff counts on them, they get so excited, they fight over the shifts for the tips and everything” he said. “And so those are big deals for us and to lose, one of them would be bad, but to lose both.”

Clark said the news of the cancellation could be bad in other ways and not just when it comes to special events.

“Because now instead of talking about Sanford how its events, its food, its now people are like Sanford’s dysfunction,” Clark said. “And that’s not the narrative we want. So we’re a little worried we’re gonna lose out there too on people just kind of having a bad view of the city.”

The city said there are 18 events scheduled from now til the end of the year, and they said they will continue to work with promoters to try and meet their requests, all while paying attention to impacts on businesses and residents.

