Sanford, Maine man, 32, dies in stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — Police are investigating the stabbing death of a Sanford man.

On Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 4:51 p.m., the Sanford Police Department responded to the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets as a result of a 911 call, reporting that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, Dane Brooks, 32, of Sanford succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3. The state medical examiner's office in Augusta conducted a post-mortem examination on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Police said they learned Friday upon arrival the victim had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Sanford police notified Maine State Police, which took over the investigation.

On Monday, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said additonal information is not being released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dane Brooks, 32, of Sanford, ME, dies in stabbing