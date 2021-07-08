Sanford man accused of trafficking, possessing heroin

Jul. 8—A two-month investigation into drug sales resulted in the arrest Tuesday of a Sanford man, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Lewis Jermaine Reid, 34, of the 500 block of Beulah Brown Road, is charged with four counts each of possession of heroin with intent to sell and deliver, selling and delivering heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and one count each of trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking by transportation and trafficking by selling heroin.

Over the two months, undercover narcotics officers made four drug buys from Reid, undercover narcotics officers made four drug buys from Reid, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

On three occasions, the amount of a heroin/fentanyl mix purchased was not enough to result in a trafficking charge, the release said.

Heroin-related trafficking charges are filed when a person is in possession of at least four grams of the drug, according to North Carolina General Statutes.

A fourth purchase by officers was enough to file the trafficking offenses, the release said.

Warrants were secured and Reid was arrested about 3 p.m. after drug agents, who were keeping him under surveillance, saw him leave a residence in the 500 block of Bracken Street.

Bail was set at $350,000.