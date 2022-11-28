Sanford man arrested, charged with manslaughter, OUI in August crash

Nov. 28—A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a fatal crash in August.

Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested on Nov. 18, nearly three months after the crash that killed 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells, Sanford police announced Monday. The arrest followed a joint investigation involving Sanford police and a reconstructionist from the York Police Department and Maine Warden Service.

The initial investigation showed Michaud hit Sinclair's car head-on around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 on Country Club Road. Police said at the time that speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

Sinclair graduated from Wells High School in 2009 and worked at various Dunkin Donuts locations.

"Annie was a loving, busy, exhausted mother of two daughters, Adriana and Gemma, who overcame a lot in her life. She was funny, loving, smart, outgoing and had a big, beautiful smile," her family wrote in her obituary. "She had a unique ability to relate to people and was loved by many people her family didn't even know."

Michaud also was charged with violating bail. He is being held at York County Jail in Alfred with no bail.